Stylish Soundtracks: Tomato Girl

This is part of a series of essays and playlists related to various trendy aesthetics that we’re calling Stylish Soundtracks . From mermaids to Barbie, we’ve got the latest fashions covered - musically, that is.

Whether you view the tomato as a fruit or a vegetable, the Tomato Girl vibe is only partially to do with food.

But if you picture yourself on the Amalfi coast, eating a tomato-based dish, and wearing a fabulous outfit, then you’re onto it.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Amalfi, Florence, and Sorrento were the most-searched vacation destinations in early July. And it’s that lifestyle that hits on the trend. It’s less about what one wears, or has in the home, and more about actions. Making a giant bowl of summery pasta, having an afternoon swim, cooking with more olive oil (though, enjoy the Starbucks Oleato at your own risk).

Style-wise, there are pops of pattern and earthy, red-based colors, but it is an overall simple-luxury look. Her hair is air-dried, but might be under a silk scarf. Vintage-looking sunglass shapes and dress cuts are always flattering. The makeup is glowy and natural. Pops of red are more likely in the Tomato Girl’s nail polish than her lipstick.

So, pause your day with either an espresso or an Aperol Spritz while you turn up this soundtrack for Tomato Girl Summer.

There is certainly no shortage of instrumental music from Italian composers. Vivaldi, Boccherini, Torelli, and Jomelli are all represented. But composers who weren’t from Italy had a long tradition of visiting, finding inspiration in their travels. Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, and Liszt all sent their musical postcards.

Let us know what we missed on any of our social media platforms. And if there’s an aesthetic you love, ask us to build a playlist.