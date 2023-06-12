© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Celebrating Black artistry and excellence on Juneteenth

Published June 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
A collage of four composers, from left to right: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Valerie Coleman, Stewart Goodyear, Margaret Bonds
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Valerie Coleman, Stewart Goodyear, Margaret Bonds

On this Juneteenth, WUOL is celebrating the excellence and artistry of Black Americans, as composers and performers, from 9am to 9pm. The playlist below is some of what you'll hear, from classic and premiere recordings, to brand new albums. For us, this day isn't about playing music by Black composers and performers once or twice a year, but highlighting their place in our library and programming as essential and year-round. If you have a suggestion for someone we should play, let us know!

