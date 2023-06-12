Celebrating Black artistry and excellence on Juneteenth

On this Juneteenth, WUOL is celebrating the excellence and artistry of Black Americans, as composers and performers, from 9am to 9pm. The playlist below is some of what you'll hear, from classic and premiere recordings, to brand new albums. For us, this day isn't about playing music by Black composers and performers once or twice a year, but highlighting their place in our library and programming as essential and year-round. If you have a suggestion for someone we should play, let us know!