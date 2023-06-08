Stylish Soundtrakcs: Barbiecore

This is part of a series of essays and playlists related to various trendy aesthetics that we’re calling "Stylish Soundtracks." From mermaids to cottages, we’ve got your cores covered - musically, that is.

When it comes to Barbiecore, the first thing to know is that it’s not just about pink.

There is a lot of pink though.

With Margot Robbie’s turn as the iconic Mattel doll headed to movie theaters in July, Barbie is already all over fashion and home decor. Designer collaborations include bedding from Cakeworthy, makeup kits from Glamlite, sugar free lemonade by Swoon, a clothing collection by Unique Vintage, limited edition jewelry pieces by Kendra Scott, and hair accessories by INH. Not to mention, the Barbie Grocale Trofeo SUV by Maserati.

While there seems to be an unlimited amount of Barbie swag out there for dolls and not-so-plastic friends alike, you don’t actually need the logo to enjoy the vibe. Just look at the trailer for the film. Its pops of neon, nods to 90s fashion, and leaked photos of rollerblades all spark joy. And of course, there’s always that color, also known as Valentino pink.

Barbie X classical music has been a longstanding collaboration as well, so we’ve got a playlist of pieces to leave you saying “Let’s go Barbie.” Put on your favorite pink shirt and check it out.

Regardless of the season, any complete Barbie playlist includes her 2001’s direct-to-VHS film Barbie in the Nutcracker, plus her turn in Swan Lake shortly after (with a much happier ending).

Even a few years later, Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus filled its score with classical symphonies - Prokofiev’s 1st, Haydn’s 94th, and Beethoven's 6th.

Barbara Millicent Roberts has always excelled in her professional life, and cheered on other working women as well. So surely she would enjoy bright pieces composed and/or performed by talented women - especially on the violin, which Barbie does play. And of course the band Aqua’s song Barbie Girl has been covered many times over, with “life in plastic” being portrayed as if it’s from a time before plastic even existed.

Let us know what we missed on any of our social media platforms. And if there’s an aesthetic you love, ask us to build a playlist.