© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Classical

Chamber music warhorses in the Derby City

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
A collage of different musicians playing at the 2023 Derby City Chamber Music Festival
Nicholas Finch
/
http://derbycitychamberfest.org/
2023 Derby City Chamber Music Festival Performers

The Derby City Chamber Music Festival returns for a second season this May, with three concerts at Second Presbyterian Church. Nicholas Finch is the artistic director, and put together a roster that includes local musicians from the Louisville Orchestra, NouLou Chamber Players, and the University of Louisville; and visiting artists including the Escher String Quartet, Julian Schwarz, and others. The shows are free, with a suggested donation, and run May 23, 25, and 30.

Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.