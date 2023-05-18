Chamber music warhorses in the Derby City

The Derby City Chamber Music Festival returns for a second season this May, with three concerts at Second Presbyterian Church. Nicholas Finch is the artistic director, and put together a roster that includes local musicians from the Louisville Orchestra, NouLou Chamber Players, and the University of Louisville; and visiting artists including the Escher String Quartet, Julian Schwarz, and others. The shows are free, with a suggested donation, and run May 23, 25, and 30.