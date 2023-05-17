Stylish Soundtracks: Regencycore

This is the first of a series of essays and playlists related to various trendy aesthetics that we’re calling "Stylish Soundtracks." From mermaids to Barbie, we’ve got your cores covered - musically, that is.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a person in possession of a good streaming service will watch at least one period drama.

Enter Regencycore - the early 19th-century city-dwelling cousin of Cottagecore. While 2020’s releases of both Emma and Bridgerton brought this style back to the runways, it has tended to come into fashion every few years with another film or show (often one shown on PBS). While The Great is set a bit earlier, it shows that same opulence alongside its delicious absurdity. And now, with Queen Charlotte streaming, the Bridgerton universe remains undefeated.

Anachronistically, corset-style tops have made a comeback thanks to Regencycore. Empire waist dresses are the more accurate style, and they’re also everywhere. Puffy sleeves, headbands, and pearls are all part of the vibe. Like Cottagecore, a delicate tea set would be de rigueur. Large oil paintings in gilded frames hung over damask wallpaper would make a fitting backdrop for your fainting couch, which has the finest fabric upholstery.

So, polish your tiara and pull on your gloves. This playlist is your soundtrack for when you ring for tea and biscuits.

An appearance by a young Mozart in Queen Charlotte gives a reminder that a Regencycore playlist is not at all tricky to put together. This is the time of Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Rossini, and Mendelssohn (and in France, Joseph Bologne). And since we’re not looking to re-live the entire Regency, just incorporate some of it into our day now, the playlist also includes some current songs in older styles.

