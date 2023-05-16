Tessa Lark travels Kentucky with the LO

Tessa Lark is a GRAMMY-nominated violinist and a past winner of the Avery Fischer Grant. Her latest album, "The Stradgrass Sessions," is a collaborative effort with Jon Batiste, Edgar Meyer, Michael Cleveland, and Sierra Hull, and includes the premiere of John Corigliano’s STOMP. The Kentucky-native is bringing her fiddle/violin on the road with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra for the "In Harmony Tour" to Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Harlan. Each concert is free, and features Lark playing Maurice Ravel's Tzigane, Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending (no relation to the violinist), and Bill Monroe's Blue Moon of Kentucky. Listen to the end of our conversation for an intimate and lovely moment of Vaughan Williams' music.