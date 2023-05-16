© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Classical

Tessa Lark travels Kentucky with the LO

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
Tessa Lark playing violin in a flowery dress in front of a dark green backdrop
Lauren Desberg
/
https://www.tessalark.com/
Tessa Lark

Tessa Lark is a GRAMMY-nominated violinist and a past winner of the Avery Fischer Grant. Her latest album, "The Stradgrass Sessions," is a collaborative effort with Jon Batiste, Edgar Meyer, Michael Cleveland, and Sierra Hull, and includes the premiere of John Corigliano’s STOMP. The Kentucky-native is bringing her fiddle/violin on the road with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra for the "In Harmony Tour" to Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Harlan. Each concert is free, and features Lark playing Maurice Ravel's Tzigane, Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending (no relation to the violinist), and Bill Monroe's Blue Moon of Kentucky. Listen to the end of our conversation for an intimate and lovely moment of Vaughan Williams' music.

Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.