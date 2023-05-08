Behind the Playlist with Composer Malek Jandali

Anthony McGill and Rachel Barton Pine feature in the latest recording of the music by Malek Jandali. Jandali's heritage permeates both pieces, composed with Syrian maqam (modes) and ancient instruments like the oud.

In this look Behind the Playlist, Jandali points to the long, storied history of his home, now devastated by its dictatorship. You can listen above.

Jandali also cites the stories of two women still detained by the Syrian government as far as the public knows. You can read more about their stories at the following links:



The album, titled Concertos, is available for streaming, and you'll hear the works on WUOL.