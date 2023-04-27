The Louisville Orchestra & Yo-Yo Ma Live Broadcast
90.5 WUOL is proud to present the Louisville Orchestra live from Whitney Hall for this Gala concert featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma, music from Teddy Abram' upcoming Mammoth performed inside Mammoth Cave, local hip-hop group The Real Young Prodigys, and music commissioned by the Louisville Orchestra from it's early First Edition days to more recently.
Daniel Gilliam hosts the broadcast starting at 8 p.m.. Listen on 90.5 FM, lpm.org, on your smart speaker, or the LPM app on your smartphone.
Here's the program:
Henk Badings: Symphony No. 7, “Louisville Symphony” - IV. Allegro vivace
Angèlica Negrón: Fractal Isles
The Real Young Prodigys: Crown
Dimitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Op. 107
Teddy Abrams: Aria “Lacrimosa” from Mammoth
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 - IV. Allegro
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello