Soprano Emily Albrink came by LPM to preview her debut album "Force of Nature," which will feature four new song cycles written for her by Jake Heggie, Rene Orth, Steve Rouse, and Nailah Nombeko. Here she sings the title track, by Jake Heggie.

The full album comes out April 28 on the Lexicon Classics Label with pianist Kathleen Kelly. She'll perform the album at a concert on March 24th at 6pm in Comstock Hall at the University of Louisville.