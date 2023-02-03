Watch Avery Gagliano live at LPM

Pianist Avery Gagliano, the 2023 Gheens Artist with Kentucky Performing Arts, is playing a free concert for LPM members on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm in the LPM Performance Studio (619 S. Fourth Street). To donate and sign-up for a seat, click here. If you're already a member call (502) 814-6565 or email membership to reserve a spot.

Gagliano was the only American semifinalist at the 18th International Chopin Competition in 2021, and recently made her Carnegie Hall debut and released her first album on the Steinway & Sons label.