A Preview of Black History Month on WUOL

Every February WUOL is dedicated to highlighting the Black composers and performers in our library with a brighter spotlight. One that grows every year as we add the newest published recordings. The playlist below offers a taste of what to listen for on-air.

WUOL listeners will surely be familiar with performances by members of the Kanneh-Mason family, and this year cellist Sheku released an album that made the most of the singing qualities of the cello. Sarah Cahill's newest volume of her series The Future is Female includes music by American composer and civil rights activist Zenobia Powell Perry. Former Miss America Nia Imani Franklin's work Afro-Dite is a play on words that is easier to see when the title is written out.

There are several new recordings of the music of Florence Beatrice Price - including the Catalyst Quartet's Uncovered series, among others. Additionally, WUOL is already airing recordings that haven't yet even made their way to Spotify, including guitarist Justin Holland's music (see the article image - Holland is on the right), and Haymarket Opera Company's performance of Joseph Bologne's The Anonymous Lover. We're so excited to bring you this music as it's quite literally hot off the presses.

You can also find Gateways Radio hosted by Garrett McQueen every Thursday evening through mid April. The show features performances by artists of African descent, both new and old.

All through the month of February you'll hear something by a Black composer or performer during every local hour on 90.5FM WUOL. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook because we'll be bringing you bonus content about some of the composers. And, tune in on February 27 for a day especially celebrating music by Black women, as well as on February 28 for a walk through symphonies by Black composers. You'll hear all of William Grant Still's symphonies in order on air that day.