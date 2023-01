Pianist Jonathan Biss talks about Ludwig van Beethoven, a composer whom Biss has spent a large part of his career examining and understanding. He's recorded all 32 Beethoven's piano sonatas, commissioned new concertos in response to LVB's concertos, and recorded an audio book narrating his journey with the iconic composer.

Biss was in Louisville to play Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 "Emperor" with the Louisville Orchestra and Teddy Abrams.