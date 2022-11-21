© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Behind the Playlist With Trumpeter Paul Merkelo

By Colleen Phelps
Published November 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Trumpeter Paul Merkelo was reaching for the heritage of the trumpet concerto with his recording of three concerti from Soviet composers in his latest album. In doing so he found a kinship with the shared Ukrainian heritage of trumpeter Timofei Dokshizer, whose legacy looms over all of the included pieces. And this connection became far more important during the album's release, which is sending its proceeds to UNICEF for the care of Ukrainian children during Russia's continued invasion.


