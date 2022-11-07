Thanksgiving Day with Ada Limon

Thanksgiving Day's schedule this year includes Giving Thanks with John Birge, with special guest Ada Limon, a Lexington resident, and the new Poet Laureate of the US. She joins our Thanksgiving table to read her poems and talk about how poetry amplifies gratitude. We’ll also revisit other US Poets Laureate who have been guests on Giving Thanks, including Billy Collins, Rita Dove, and Ted Kooser. Listen at 9am and 7pm.

Andrea Blain returns with an hour of music and stories on Every Good Thing at 3pm.

Last but not least, music through out the day to keep you company with Colleen Phelps, Kiana Del and Laura Atkinson.

(Photo credit: Ada Limon by Lucas Marquardt)