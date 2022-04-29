© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical

Win tickets to the Louisville Orchestra season finale

By WUOL
Published April 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
LO_ConcertImages_Website_CO_Fantastique

You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra, presenting Fantastique on Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center.

A thrilling season finale! First, Louisville’s own KiMani Bridges, now attending the Burns School of Music at IU, graduated from Dupont Manual and is a rising young composer. Then, composer Adam Schoenberg brings us a world premiere with his Automation — a ground-breaking concerto for cello and pre-recorded cello, plus electronics and orchestra, and we close with the wild and virtuosic Symphonie fantastique.

Tags
Classical giveawaylouisville orchestraGiveaways
WUOL
See stories by WUOL
Related Content