Win tickets to the Louisville Orchestra season finale

A thrilling season finale! First, Louisville’s own KiMani Bridges, now attending the Burns School of Music at IU, graduated from Dupont Manual and is a rising young composer. Then, composer Adam Schoenberg brings us a world premiere with his Automation — a ground-breaking concerto for cello and pre-recorded cello, plus electronics and orchestra, and we close with the wild and virtuosic Symphonie fantastique.