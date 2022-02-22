Celebrate International Women's Day on WUOL with Her Music/Her Story

On March 8 WUOL will once again celebrate International Women's Day with a playlist featuring the music in our library by women throughout history. In addition, at 10am and 10pm join us for Her Music/Her Story, a two-hour special for the occasion.

Women at the top of the field in classical music pay tribute to the women who have inspired them. Luminaries like multiple Grammy Award winner JoAnn Falletta, BBC Proms soloist Jamie Barton, The Marvels composer Laura Karpman, and many more introduce music by composers like Florence Price, Clara Schumann, Lucija Garuta, as well as performances from Isatah Kanneh-Mason, Marian Anderson, and even Ella Fitzgerald.

Find a selection of the included music below and/or listen to the show here.