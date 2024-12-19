News Intern

© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Published December 19, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST

LPM is among 13 news organizations chosen to participate in the Scripps Howard Fund internship program. Apply by Jan. 31.

To combat news deserts across the country and provide important journalistic experience for college students and recent graduates, the Scripps Howard Fund is providing interns to nonprofit newsrooms. The Fund has partnered with the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) to select 13 newsrooms to participate in the program, including LPM.

This 10-week internship pays $15 per hour. internships will feature weekly training sessions with fellow interns from across the country, in addition to the excellent one-on-one coaching from newsroom leaders.
