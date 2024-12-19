News Intern

To combat news deserts across the country and provide important journalistic experience for college students and recent graduates, the Scripps Howard Fund is providing interns to nonprofit newsrooms. The Fund has partnered with the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) to select 13 newsrooms to participate in the program, including LPM.

This 10-week internship pays $15 per hour. internships will feature weekly training sessions with fellow interns from across the country, in addition to the excellent one-on-one coaching from newsroom leaders.

Click below to apply by Jan. 31.