President and CEO

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is a cornerstone of Louisville and Southern Indiana’s cultural and civic life, dedicated to informing, inspiring, and connecting the community. As an independent, community-supported nonprofit, LPM delivers essential news, music, and experiences through radio, podcasts, online content, and community events. Its mission and vision are rooted in empowering a diverse and dynamic audience with the knowledge and inspiration to make a difference in their lives and communities.

Each month, LPM connects with more than 500,000 people, including more than 13,000 members, by providing free access to trusted local, national, and international news, as well as arts, music, and cultural experiences. LPM’s robust platforms include:



89.3 WFPL News Louisville: LPM’s large, independent local newsroom and NPR affiliate providing essential, nonpartisan journalism that helps the residents of Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana make informed decisions about their community and the world.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting: LPM's investigative arm, the Peabody Award-winning Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, has been a vital force for accountability and transparency across the state for more than 10 years.

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville: LPM's classical music station brings the beauty of classical music to Louisville 24/7/365. In addition to a diverse playlist, unique in classical radio, WUOL connects to the community through programs like the New Lens series, which explores modern classical music, and Instrumental Partners, a refurbishing program that takes gently used instruments and donates them to music programs in need.

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville: WFPK is LPM's 24-hour listenersupported, noncommercial, award-winning radio station that provides an eclectic mix of independent, adult alternative, hip-hop, bluegrass, and more — connecting listeners to Louisville's best local talent, new music, and long-time favorites. WFPK also hosts Louisville's beloved Waterfront Wednesday concert series.

Podcasts: Original productions, including many that are developed in partnership with the community and hosted by a diverse group of Louisvillians, explore news investigations, music, storytelling, and more. On the horizon for LPM's podcasts is a locally produced news and talk show, slated for release in 2025.

LPM is a community licensee, governed by an at-large 21-member Board of Directors, which provides organizational and financial leadership. In addition, a Community Advisory Board (CAB) offers feedback on how LPM can best meet its mission of being a community hub for ideas, culture, connection, and information sharing. Central to LPM’s mission is its commitment to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, designed to embody, reflect, and celebrate the Louisville community. Read more about LPM’s commitment to DEI, amplifying community voices, and dismantling racism within journalism HERE.

STATE OF PLAY AT LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA

Louisville Public Media is at a pivotal moment in its history—stronger than ever, growing in impact, and looking to the future. In recent years, LPM has strengthened its commitment to local journalism, launching a major newsroom expansion in 2021 that introduced new areas of coverage and resulted in a 50% increase in daily public service journalism, including the creation of a market-leading daily morning newsletter. A two-time national Peabody Award winner, LPM won four regional and one national Edward R. Murrow Awards for work by the WFPL News and KyCIR teams in 2024, as well as a Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize in 2024.

Collaboration is a cornerstone of LPM’s success. As the lead partner in the Kentucky Public Radio Network and a three-state news hub with stations in Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia, with NPR as a partner, LPM brings essential news to audiences far beyond Louisville. Its leadership in public radio exemplifies the organization’s broader mission to amplify diverse voices and foster informed civic engagement.

To expand its reach, LPM has invested in innovative products and partnerships aimed at engaging new audiences. This includes collaborations with Al Día en América to serve Spanish-speaking residents and the launch of unique content like “Good News”, an initiative about and for the West End. A recent marketing campaign is driving efforts to diversify its audience, recognizing the longterm value of building trust with new listeners while continuing to serve loyal supporters.

LPM’s two music stations are deeply rooted in the community. They prioritize local musicians and experiences; nearly all music programming is hosted locally and produced in-house, fostering a deeper, more authentic connection between Louisville residents and local music, arts, and culture.

LPM’s success is reflected not only in its strong programming and external engagement but also in the strength of its internal culture. Recognized in 2024 as one of Louisville’s Best Places to Work, the organization fosters a culture of trust, transparency, innovation, and collaboration. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional dedication and talent of LPM’s staff, who take pride in their work and share a deep commitment to the organization’s mission. Internally, LPM thrives as a workplace where team members are valued, supported, and inspired, contributing to an environment that is both productive and deeply fulfilling.

As the organization prepares to celebrate 75 years of public service in 2025, Louisville Public Media is poised for its next chapter. With a strong and committed team, award-winning journalism, innovative music stations, celebrated community events, a supportive and dynamic board, a solid financial foundation, and an engaged audience, LPM is ready to build on its legacy of innovation and community service. The organization’s unwavering commitment to independent journalism and cultural programming ensures that it will continue to serve as a vital community cornerstone and trusted voice for Louisville for years to come.

THE OPPORTUNITY

In 2025, LPM will welcome its next leader. This is a rare opportunity to shape the future of one of the nation’s most dynamic public media organizations—an organization that aspires to ensure that every voice in Louisville has a platform, every story a spotlight, and every citizen the tools to engage in building a stronger, more informed community—and take LPM to new heights in this next chapter.

Reporting to the LPM Board of Directors, the President & CEO will provide vision and leadership for the organization and is responsible for the overall strategic, financial, and cultural success of LPM. The President & CEO will oversee an annual budget of ~$7.6 million and lead a talented and dedicated team of 56, including four direct reports (VP of Content, VP of Revenue, VP of Finance, and VP of Tech/Ops). With this team, the President & CEO nurtures and expects professionalism and accountability, ensuring effective management, efficient organizational structures and systems, and professional practices grounded in equity and excellence.

Key responsibilities of the President & CEO include, among others:

Leadership



Build, inspire, retain, and lead a high-performing and diverse staff that expects excellence, prioritizes experimentation, and supports one another in the workplace. • Lead an executive team that aligns around a bold, expansive vision for the organization and manages teams with compassion, inclusion, and mentorship. • Work with the executive team to oversee daily operations of the organization, ensuring sound operational and financial discipline. •

Prioritize and embed the organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion work in all activities.

Listen and engage with the voice and concerns of the LPM workforce and audience.

Serve as the public face and primary representative of all the facets of LPM’s work in the community.

Strategy and Growth



Drive overall vision and strategic direction of LPM.

Work with staff, the Board, community leaders, and other stakeholders to produce a strategic plan that outlines the trajectory of the organization and inspires support.

Understand the benefits and risks associated with growth in public media, and balance those appropriately to ensure sustainable growth, including audience and financial support.

Build and maintain relationships across the public media and nonprofit news ecosystem, engaging in constant learning and exploration of best practices — in technology, culture, and financial strategy.

Financial Oversight



Lead the annual budgeting process, working with the VP of Finance, the executive team, and with department leads, to develop a sound financial plan including a balanced budget for the organization to present to the Board of Directors.

Oversee the organization’s finances, working with the VP of Finance to ensure appropriate budget allocation, cash flow, and investment management.

Work alongside the Board’s Finance Committee, Executive Committee, and others to communicate financial decisions that have a significant effect on the organization.

Manage LPM’s donor and business support with care and compassion, understanding that the organization’s first duty is serving its community by executing on its mission.

Fundraising



Lead the organization’s high-dollar fundraising, managing and building personal relationships with a portfolio of supporters.

Serve as LPM’s chief fundraiser, spending 30-50% of time externally focused.

Work alongside the VP of Revenue and Development Team to establish fundraising strategy and goals, balancing the need for growth with a realistic analysis of the environment.

Engage Board members and other community supporters to help grow financial support for LPM.

People and Culture



Operate openly and transparently with staff, regularly sharing both information and inspiration, and communicating clearly about the organization’s status and priorities.

Lead with compassion and flexibility, understanding that LPM is a team environment whose strength is in its people.

Cultivate curiosity in daily life at LPM. Encourage and resource continuous learning and professional development for all employees.

Respect and engage openly with the newsroom, embracing the unique and inquisitive culture of the newsroom.

Champion and safeguard the organization’s editorial independence, protecting the integrity of reporting on complex or controversial subjects.

Recognize the power of a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace culture and continue to invest in its success.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

While it is understood that no candidate will offer every desired skill, quality, and characteristic, the following offers a detailed, aspirational view of the ideal candidate profile:

A Dynamic Ambassador and Skilled Fundraiser

This leader will:



Thrive in highly visible, public-facing roles, with a natural ability to build strong relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders.

Have an engaging style and demonstrate deep cultural awareness, curiosity, and empathy in interactions with a variety of audiences.

Be a clear and compelling storyteller, able to articulate the mission and impact of LPM to a diverse range of external audiences including existing and potential new funding sources, such as foundations and major donors.

Be an excellent communicator and listener, fostering an atmosphere of collaboration, partnership, and trust.

A Visionary Leader with Strong Business Acumen

This leader will:



Bring a creative approach to further diversify revenue streams and grow LPM’s earned income to strengthen the organization’s long-term financial sustainability.

Be an agile leader, able to keep up with the evolving media landscape and anticipate future challenges and opportunities.

Be a decisive leader – willing and able to make decisions and chart a path forward.

Be a proven problem-solver, with the ability to inspire creativity.

Balance strategic foresight with operational needs to drive LPM’s growth and financial health.

A Champion of Staff and a Transparent Organizational Culture

This leader will:



Be a confident and capable leader, paired with humility and vulnerability; a highly emotionally-intelligent executive with a track record of developing positive, productive, collaborative cultures.

Have an authentic, transparent, and accessible style, modeling respect, curiosity, and empathy in every interaction.

Demonstrate a natural fluency and commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; actively seeking a diverse range of perspectives, lived experiences, skills, and views.

Be an entrepreneurial, adaptable, and empowering leader, cultivating a culture of innovation and thoughtful risk – willing to think big, try new things, and fail forward.

Have the ability to attract, cultivate, and retain diverse teams with a broad set of ideas and skills and achieve organizational impact by recognizing and leveraging individual strengths, expertise, and teamwork.

Be skilled at building relationships across different political and social circles while supporting and upholding the newsroom’s integrity and reputation.

A Commitment to Public Media and the Louisville Region

This leader will:



Have a passion for and commitment to LPM’s mission, all aspects of LPM’s programming (news, music, and experiences), and the community impact of its work.

Understand the nature and ethics of journalism, with an ability to advocate for and defend it, and a deep belief in the essential role that quality, local journalism plays in healthy communities and a healthy democracy.

Bring an infectious excitement to the role, with a fundamental and unwavering belief in the potential of LPM to serve as Louisville’s go-to resource for local news, music, arts, and culture, serving as a catalyst for civic engagement, cultural celebration, and collective empowerment for all of Louisville.

Bring a genuine care for and commitment to the community of Louisville; energized to be an active and engaged community leader.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary for the role is anticipated to range from $180,000-$220,000, commensurate with experience.

Louisville Public Media values its employees and offers a comprehensive benefits package designed to support their well-being and professional growth. Benefits include:



Comprehensive Insurance: Life, disability, medical, dental, and vision coverage to protect your health and financial security. LPM covers 100% of all employees’ premiums.

Life, disability, medical, dental, and vision coverage to protect your health and financial security. LPM covers 100% of all employees’ premiums. Retirement Savings: A 401(k) retirement plan with a 50% match of contributions up to 6% of your salary.

A 401(k) retirement plan with a 50% match of contributions up to 6% of your salary. Time Off for Work-Life Balance: Paid vacation, personal, and holiday time to recharge and enjoy life outside of work.

Paid vacation, personal, and holiday time to recharge and enjoy life outside of work. Additional Perks: Cell phone reimbursement, a professional development allowance to enhance your skills, and paid parental leave to support new parents.

CONTACT

Koya Partners l Diversified Search Group has been exclusively retained for this engagement, which is being led by Cheryl Stevens and Claire Hunt. Submit a compelling cover letter and resume by filling out our Talent Profile or emailing the search team directly at lpm_ceo@koyapartners.com. All inquiries and discussions are strictly confidential.

Koya Partners l Diversified Search Group is committed to providing reasonable accommodation to individuals living with disabilities. If you are a qualified individual living with a disability and need assistance expressing interest online, please email NonprofitSearchOps@divsearch.com. If you are selected for an interview, you will receive additional information regarding how to request an accommodation for the interview process.