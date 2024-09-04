Development Director, Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom

Help us secure support for local journalism on a regional scale:

Are you an experienced fundraiser passionate about supporting the impact of local and regional news? The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is looking for a Development Director to help ensure the reach and sustainability of our new regional journalism collaborative. The Development Director is an integral part of a team that designs and implements successful fundraising programs. These include annual fund, project and initiative funding, and major gift and institutional funder solicitations as part of a coordinated and successful fundraising program.

About us:

The Development Director works within the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaborative of public media outlets: West Virginia Public Broadcasting ; Nashville Public Radio in Nashville, Tennessee; WUOT in Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville Public Media in Louisville, Kentucky; WEKU in Richmond/Lexington, Kentucky; WKYU in Bowling Green, Somerset, Henderson/Owensboro and Elizabethtown, Kentucky; and WKMS in Murray, Kentucky. The Schmidt Family Foundation and NPR are supporting the launch of this new regional hub as part of NPR’s initiative to expand its collaborative journalism network to more communities in need. The Development Director will join the team at Louisville Public Media and work with the development teams at NPR and Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom partners.

Your Mission:

This front-line fundraiser position will secure support from foundations, corporations, and individuals for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom and its partner outlets.

Why join the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom?



Diverse and Inclusive Environment: The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. As Development Director, you'll step into an environment that upholds these values and will help further them, impacting the collaborative’s supporters, partner outlets, and the communities we serve.

This role will be paid $50,000-$60,000 annually, with regular opportunities for salary review. You'll be provided with an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance, and retirement benefits.

This role will be paid $50,000-$60,000 annually, with regular opportunities for salary review. You’ll be provided with an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance, and retirement benefits. Exposure & Impact: This position offers an exciting opportunity to work independently and as part of a team that includes fundraisers at partner outlets and NPR. You’ll build connections with national, regional, and local funders.

This position offers an exciting opportunity to work independently and as part of a team that includes fundraisers at partner outlets and NPR. You’ll build connections with national, regional, and local funders. Flexibility and Support: Enjoy a flexible, hybrid work environment. We invest in your professional growth through company-funded training, conferences, and membership in a professional organization of your choice.

Enjoy a flexible, hybrid work environment. We invest in your professional growth through company-funded training, conferences, and membership in a professional organization of your choice. Build and Create New Systems: As the first Development Director for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, you’ll be breaking new ground, creating new processes, and leading the fundraising strategy for this collaboration. Creativity and ingenuity will be required, as will organization and the ability to develop a playbook for success in this role.

What You'll Do:



Lead the creation of a compelling case for support for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom that will excite and inspire donors and funders, connecting with their interests and funding areas.

Lead major gift and institutional funder prospecting and solicitation for the collaborative, in conjunction with the gifts staff at the partner outlets and NPR. Collaborate and communicate frequently with partner outlets on all aspects of the program.

Manage a prospect and donor portfolio. Cultivate, solicit, and steward this portfolio, using management tools and fundraising best practices to track activity and progress.

Partner with newsroom leadership in fundraising strategies, donor engagement, and impact reporting.

Research, identify, and cultivate new funding sources to grow the pipeline of funders across the region.

Participate in the planning of select events designed to cultivate or solicit prospects.

Gather information and oversee the creation of proposals, stewardship touches, and other donor materials as required.

Key Qualifications:

We’re looking for a passionate fundraiser with a track record of success that contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Diverse experiences, education, and work histories can foster those skills. We’re looking for seasoned development directors and individuals working in fundraising who are eager to move into leadership. Even if you think you meet most but not all of the qualifications below, we still want to hear from you.



Fundamental belief in the power of journalism to improve communities.

Experience in fundraising, sales, nonprofit management, or another related field.

Ideas for potential revenue growth.

Creativity and the ability to break new ground.

Self-starter who enjoys collaborative work.

Comfort with being a public face of the collaborative.

A passion for serving Appalachian and Mid-South communities.

Access to reliable transportation and the ability to travel across the region.

Able to work some non-standard and weekend hours.

Preferred Qualifications:



A network of funding relationships to build on.

Experience writing grant applications and reports.

Understanding of the unique challenges facing Appalachian communities.

Comfortable leading by influence and collaborating with multiple stakeholders.

If you are a creative fundraiser ready to make a lasting impact, we invite you to apply. Please send your resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org .

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace.