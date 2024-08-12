Fill-in Host, WUOL

Have you always dreamed of being on the radio and love classical music? 90.5 WUOL might be the right place for you and your passion and knowledge. We’re looking for new voices to help cover when our regular hosts are out.

The ideal candidate is conversational engaging, and creates interesting talk segments to accompany daily playlists on WUOL. You’ll need to know the ins and outs of classical, but you don’t have to be an expert. Our music spans countries and centuries, so you’ll need to be comfortable with various languages, though you don’t have to speak them fluently.

Our hosts are responsible for delivering a smooth and seamless daily classical music show, where we play everything from Beethoven to Bacewicz.

Key Qualifications



Knowledge of classical music history and trends

Facility with foreign languages

Clear speaking voice and diction

Ability to make decisions and troubleshoot in the moment

Abide by FCC guidelines

Send your letter, resume, three work samples, and three references to resume@lpm.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal-opportunity employer dedicated to racial, ethnic, LGBTQ, religious, economic, and educational diversity.