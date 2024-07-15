LPM News Talk Show Host

Do you have a passion for building community and a desire to connect everyday people to the news and newsmakers they need to know? Louisville Public Media is seeking an innovative and creative interviewer to host its new local talk show.

Your mission will be to amplify and deepen the conversation around the biggest topics in our community. In this full-time role, you'll be an integral part of the team that will build LPM's new local show and podcast from the ground up. You will be the primary institutional voice listeners connect with the show, released three to five days per week. Your work will center around writing questions and conducting interviews, and collaborating with the show team on potential episode topics and guests. Listeners around Louisville and Southern Indiana will look to you to make sure their questions about the central issues and important happenings in our community are answered.

LPM is committed to challenging the traditional sound of public media and making it more diverse, equitable and inclusive. If you share this goal, join us in creating radio and podcasts that reflect the varying identities and richness of our community.

What you'll do:



Inclusive Culture: Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds LPM’s values and strategic goals.

On-Air Presence: Host LPM's local talk show, scripting, conducting interviews and delivering audience questions. Host other on-air shifts as needed and participate in on-air fundraising.

Production: Be a critical part of the team behind the local show, helping develop ideas for potential topics and guests, contributing to social media and audience engagement initiatives.

Collaboration: Be an important member of LPM's news team, participating in regular news meetings and weighing-in on coverage decisions as needed.

Community Ambassador: Attend and host community events and live broadcasts, meeting people where they are with news and information, and giving them the opportunity to make their voices heard.

What We'll Do:



Competitive Salary: Pay you a salary of $65,000-$75,000 based on your skills and experience.

Professional Growth: Offer company-funded training and membership to a professional organization of your choice.

Excellent Benefits: Provide you an excellent benefits package, including paid time off, health insurance and a 401(k) plan.

Supportive Culture: Welcome you to a supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable culture dedicated to your success.

We’re looking for an energetic and dedicated host who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Diverse experiences, education and work histories can foster those kinds of skills. Even if you think you meet many but not all of the qualifications below, we still want to hear from you.

Key qualifications:



Exceptional live-hosting and interviewing skills.

Two years experience as a reporter, producer, event host, facilitator, broadcast host or similar role; or advanced education in an applicable field.

Belief in the importance of journalism and knowledge of local and national news and current events.

Curious about the world with an ability to quickly understand a wide variety of topics.

Able to work on daily and weekly deadlines with minimal supervision.

A flexible mindset with the ability to pivot as news or production changes arise.

Available to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours.

Preferred Qualifications:



Experience hosting a live radio show or doing live video interviews.

Background in public radio news.

Knowledge of Louisville and Southern Indiana, and connections to those communities.

Skilled at operating a board.

How to Apply:

If you're ready to make a difference in the world of radio and would like to apply, please send your resume, a cover letter and any video or audio showcasing your hosting and interviewing skills (air-check or host reel if available) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

At Louisville Public Media, we actively seek diversity in our workplace and are proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. Join us in creating radio that reflects the vibrant tapestry of our community.