Louisville Public Media (LPM) seeks a Philanthropy Officer to head its growing major gifts program.

LPM is an independent, community-supported nonprofit that serves our community on the web and radio through podcasts and community events. It includes three public radio stations and an investigative unit.

LPM’s mission is to provide independent and courageous news, music, and experiences that serve the needs and aspirations of our diverse community. Because of LPM’s work, our vision is that more people in our community are seen and heard in the media, feel connected, and know how to take action.

We seek to fulfill our mission through fact-based storytelling, cultural programming, events, and education. We take pride in providing free service to everyone in our city, state, and region without commercial or political influence. We believe that a healthy democracy and a thriving city are built on the strengths of news and information, cultural experiences, and participation by all of our community.

LPM’s major gifts program is growing and responsible for more than $1,000,000 in annual revenue, which is key to the organization’s sustainability. Equity and public service are core to LPM’s vision for impact, and LPM has unique and diverse goals that connect with various donors’ passions and interests. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with LPM leadership to shape the future of this critical community service at a pivotal time for local news, music, and events.

Responsibility

The Philanthropy Officer is responsible for implementing fundraising strategies designed to increase major gift revenue to Louisville Public Media (LPM) and its various programs. They will work closely with LPM’s CEO to cultivate relationships with local philanthropists and generate support for LPM’s operating revenue and special projects.

The Philanthropy Officer identifies, qualifies, cultivates, and stewards a portfolio of approximately 150 donors giving $2,400+ annually. A portfolio of approximately 100 qualified donors will be available upon the start date, with a goal to qualify 50 more and retain and grow support from existing donors. The Philanthropy Officer will report to the VP of Revenue and collaborate with the CEO and membership team members to identify potential major donors and formulate giving strategies and proposals.

Their primary responsibility will be to learn the interests and passions of donors and potential donors and then encourage them to support relevant opportunities at Louisville Public Media. They should love to regularly meet and communicate with donors, which is a primary expectation for this position.

The Philanthropy Officer should be a results-oriented self-starter and accountable to agreed-upon goals. Their performance will be measured by the number of meaningful connections made with potential and current major donors and resulting gifts made by those donors (first-time and annual) to ensure that as many as possible are retained and upgraded in their giving and involvement.

What You’ll Do



Foster an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.

Support LPM’s mission and be able to articulate its benefit to the community.

Qualify donors for a portfolio of approximately 150 major gift donors capable of giving $2,400+ annually (a portfolio of approximately 75-100 qualified donors will be available upon hiring, qualification of another 50-75 from our current donors will be managed by this role).

Create individual goals and communication plans for each donor in their portfolio and execute on those plans, keeping accurate and timely records of their efforts and learnings about donors along the way.

Work with the VP of Revenue as well as program staff to create donor offers and report to donors on how their giving made a difference.

Conduct virtual, telephone, and in-person meetings with prospects/donors and involve the VP of Revenue, the CEO, Board members, and program staff as appropriate.

Perform other major gift officer duties as required, including monthly reporting that accurately reflects portfolio activity and performance.

What We’ll Do



Compensate you at a range of $75,000 to $90,000 per year

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you with an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance, and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental, and accountable

Required Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

A minimum of four years prior experience as a front-line fundraising professional who raised major gifts from individuals in support of a nonprofit organization.

Ability to inspire, engage, and influence others to embrace the mission of public media and to give generously of their time and financial resources.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Exceptional interpersonal skills to strengthen relationships and build trust and respect with key donors.

Ability to synthesize and communicate complex information, including challenges and opportunities within local media.

Ability to use various available tools to research donors and donor capacity.

Ability to think strategically and creatively, work well under pressure, and effectively manage details of concurrent projects and communications plans with pride of authorship.

Demonstrated commitment to a career in fundraising and to the professional standards and ethics of fundraising, as well as a demonstrated ability to uphold the professional standards of confidentiality and workplace ethics essential to working in a public news organization.

Must be able to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours.

Preferred Qualifications



Experience with Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT or equivalent donor database software.

Experience with ResearchPoint, Wealth Engine, Donor Search, or other donor research software.

Physical Requirements



Must be able to meet with and communicate with donors in person, virtually, and over the phone.

Must have the ability to arrange for your own transportation to and from meetings and the office.

If this is you, send a resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal-opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace.