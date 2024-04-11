Kentucky Public Radio Director of Sales

Kentucky Public Radio Network (KPRN) seeks a statewide Director of Sales.

The Kentucky Public Radio Network is a consortium of eight Kentucky public radio stations with a massive media footprint. Covering most of the state, KPRN reaches a monthly audience of more than 610,000 of Kentucky’s most influential people across the Commonwealth. The network includes Louisville Public Media, WEKU in Richmond/Lexington, WKYU in Bowling Green, WKMS in Murray, and Cincinnati Public Radio.

Reporting to the Vice President of Business Partnerships at Louisville Public Media, you’ll work with businesses and organizations to connect them with public media audiences through broadcast on the Kentucky Public Radio statewide network, sponsorship of stations’ podcasts, websites, newsletters, and special programs and events.

You’ll exercise creativity, strategic thinking, and strong communication skills daily as you present opportunities for businesses and organizations to market their products, services, and organization initiatives to our audience and be recognized as supporters of public media. You will work to win new clients across the state while also maintaining and growing the existing KPRN client base. You will have the freedom to work from KPRN stations or from a location that best suits your needs.

What You’ll Do

Establish and maintain new client relationships and develop existing ones

Refine a prospective client database of Kentucky’s business and agency influencers

Express the unique value that public media offers in a competitive media marketplace

Research and prepare proposals to meet prospective client needs

Work and regularly communicate in collaboration with local KPRN stations

Foster an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion

What We’ll Do



High potential commission-based earnings and a $44,000 to $48,000 annual base salary.

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you with an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance, and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental, and accountable

Key Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Proven success in outside sales

Safe driving record and reliable transportation

Strong communication skills and ability to build and maintain relationships

Excellent written and interpersonal skills

Must be able to work occasional non-standard hours

Fluency with all types of client communication platforms

Knowledge of/experience working with Kentucky state agencies and significant Kentucky employers is a plus

Physical Requirements



Must be able to travel by car as needed

Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at a time

Please submit your resume, cover letter, and three references before May 3 to resume@lpm.org.

KPRN is an equal-opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.

