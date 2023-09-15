LPM News Host

Do you have a passion for news and a desire to make a significant impact on the sound of public radio? Louisville Public Media is seeking an innovative and creative newscaster to join our team as an “All Things Considered” Host.

We are committed to challenging the traditional sound of public media and making it more diverse, equitable and inclusive. If you share this goal, join us in creating radio that reflects the richness of our community and the issues that matter most.

As “All Things Considered” (ATC) Host, you’ll be one of the leading voices delivering news and information to Louisville and Southern Indiana each weekday afternoon. You’ll be tasked with producing and hosting newscasts for local listeners and listeners around the state. You’ll serve as an integral part of the LPM News team and have the opportunity to host current and future LPM shows and podcasts.

What you'll do:



Inclusive Culture: Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds LPM’s values and strategic goals .



. On-Air Presence: Host on-air weekdays during ATC, delivering engaging, informed news while adhering to FCC regulations, journalism ethics and station guidelines. Use a natural writing and voicing style.



Content Curation: Stack, engineer and anchor local and state-wide newscasts. Collect and/or generate stories about news that breaks during your shift as necessary.



Collaboration: Be a crucial member of LPM's news team, participating in regular news meetings and producing stories as needed.



Community Engagement: Attend and host community events and live broadcasts, meeting people where they are with news and information, and giving them the opportunity to make their voices heard.

What We'll Do:



Competitive Salary: Pay you a salary of $60,000-$70,000 based on your skills and experience.



Professional Growth: Offer company-funded training, conference attendance and membership to a professional organization of your choice.



Excellent Benefits: Provide you an excellent benefits package, including paid time off, health insurance and a 401(k) plan.



Supportive Culture: Welcome you to a supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable culture dedicated to your success.

We’re looking for an innovative and collaborative host who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Diverse experiences, education and work histories can foster those kinds of skills. Even if you think you meet most but not all of the qualifications below, we still want to hear from you.

Key qualifications:



Exceptional live-hosting and interviewing skills



A minimum of 2 years of experience as a reporter, producer, newscaster, live host or similar role



Detail oriented and self-motivated



Availability to work on daily and weekly deadlines with minimal supervision



Clear communication skills and a commitment to a culture of feedback



Availability to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours

Preferred Qualifications:



Experience hosting a live radio news shift



Background in public radio news



Knowledge of journalism ethics and AP style



Skilled at operating a board



Participation in professional journalism groups, including those focused on public radio

How to Apply:

If you're ready to make a difference in the world of radio and would like to apply, please send your resume, cover letter and an air-check or host reel to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Questions?

Learn more about the job, schedule a conversation with LPM's VP of Content, Gabrielle Jones.

At Louisville Public Media, we actively seek diversity in our workplace and are proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. Join us in creating radio that reflects the vibrant tapestry of our community.