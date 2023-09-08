Are you an experienced journalist with a keen interest in government and a passion for making a real impact in the lives of everyday Kentuckians? We’re looking for an Enterprise Statehouse Reporter to cover how government works, and when it doesn’t for communities across the Commonwealth.

About us:

Our Enterprise Statehouse Reporter will work within Kentucky Public Radio (KPR), a collaborative of outlets that includes Louisville Public Media (LPM), WEKU in Richmond/Lexington, WKYU in Bowling Green and WKMS in Murray. We believe in civic-accountability journalism that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion, and provides deep context on the issues that most impact Kentuckians. We use the power of public media to inform our communities about current events and inspire civic engagement. This position will be at the heart of that mission. It offers a flexible, hybrid office setup with LPM as a homebase, and reports to LPM's Managing Editor of Collaboratives.

Your mission:

As our Enterprise Statehouse Reporter your mission is to cover how state government impacts people at the local level, and hold public officials and institutions accountable for failures of government. We're looking for someone who takes a people-centered approach to reporting on politics and policy.

You will collaborate with KPR’s other state government reporter, beat reporters across the state and LPM’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting , tackling in-depth and enterprise stories, while assisting in daily coverage as needed. You will also help craft “Kentucky Politics Distilled,” a weekly KPR radio show and podcast.

Although primarily based in Frankfort and Louisville, you will tell stories from a Kentucky-wide perspective, producing journalism relevant from Pikeville to Paducah, balancing urban and rural perspectives.

You will have many opportunities to report about Kentucky on the national stage, filing for NPR and other national and international outlets and collaborating with counterparts in other states.

What you'll do:

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion

Produce state-focused daily and enterprise journalism, both short and long-form, for use across all KPR station platforms

Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with and for communities

Incorporate public records and data-based reporting

Follow up on tips

Employ a natural writing and voicing style

Interview people live for broadcast, streaming and in-person events

Commit to diversity in coverage, and build and maintain sources across diverse ethnicities, genders and abilities

What we'll do:

Compensate you at a range of $60,000-$70,000 annually, with regular opportunities for salary review

Invest in your professional growth through company-funded training, conference attendance and membership to a professional organization of your choice

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance, and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Offer a flexible, hybrid work environment

Continue our commitment to equity through our plan to improve the long-standing problems of marginalization in news media

Welcome you to an inclusive newsroom that is eager to hear new and different perspectives, and is dedicated to self-improvement

We’re looking for an innovative journalist who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Diverse experiences, education and work histories can foster those kinds of skills. Even if you think you meet most but not all of the qualifications below, we still want to hear from you.

Key qualifications:

Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment

Minimum of 3 years of experience in professional journalism or a similar field, or equivalent education

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

Passion for news, public affairs and policy

Access to reliable transportation and ability to travel across the state

Preferred qualifications:

Tech-savvy storyteller

Experience working in public radio or on a government or politics beat

Skilled at live hosting and interviewing

Participation in professional journalism groups, including those focused on public radio

Knowledge of the ins and outs of Kentucky politics and state government

Proficient in a foreign language

If this opportunity aligns with your passion and skill set, we invite you to apply. Please send your resume, three references and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve written or edited) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links to audio hosted online — do not send attachments via email. Additionally, complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package. Join us in making a difference in Kentucky's media landscape while bringing valuable insights to the people of the Bluegrass State.