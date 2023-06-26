Part-Time Office Manager
Louisville Public Media seeks a part-time Office Manager to support our team and help us serve our community.
The Office Manager will perform a range of standard administrative and office functions to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization. Working a part-time schedule of 20 hours per week, they will join a welcoming and inclusive team and a community of members, listeners, readers, volunteers and supporters who help public media thrive in Louisville.
What You’ll Do
- Fosters an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals
- Monitors main phone line and email inbox, and connects to staff accordingly
- Monitors the front door, greets visitors, provides information and answers questions, and connects appointments with staff
- Coordinates incoming and outgoing mail
- Coordinates the admin duties of the Community Advisory Board (meeting reminders and internal agenda item collection)
- Serves as the point person on building maintenance needs and helps facilitate repairs
- Coordinates office supply orders
- Maintains building first aid kits
- Other administrative tasks as needed
What We’ll Do
- Compensate you at a rate of $25/hour.
- Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental, and accountable.
- Continue our commitment to equity through our plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in the media.
Key Qualifications
- Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must have excellent customer service and interpersonal skills
- Must be able to work well in a team environment
- Must have practical problem-solving skills
Physical Requirements
- Required to be in the office five days per week
- Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer
- Must be able to lift to 15 pounds at times
If this is you, send a resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org.
Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace.