Louisville Public Media seeks a part-time Office Manager to support our team and help us serve our community.

The Office Manager will perform a range of standard administrative and office functions to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization. Working a part-time schedule of 20 hours per week, they will join a welcoming and inclusive team and a community of members, listeners, readers, volunteers and supporters who help public media thrive in Louisville.

What You’ll Do



Fosters an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals

Monitors main phone line and email inbox, and connects to staff accordingly

Monitors the front door, greets visitors, provides information and answers questions, and connects appointments with staff

Coordinates incoming and outgoing mail

Coordinates the admin duties of the Community Advisory Board (meeting reminders and internal agenda item collection)

Serves as the point person on building maintenance needs and helps facilitate repairs

Coordinates office supply orders

Maintains building first aid kits

Other administrative tasks as needed

What We’ll Do



Compensate you at a rate of $25/hour.

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental, and accountable.

Continue our commitment to equity through our plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in the media.

Key Qualifications



Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must have excellent customer service and interpersonal skills

Must be able to work well in a team environment

Must have practical problem-solving skills

Physical Requirements



Required to be in the office five days per week

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer

Must be able to lift to 15 pounds at times

If this is you, send a resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org .

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace.