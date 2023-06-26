© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Careers

Part-Time Office Manager

Louisville Public Media
Published June 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT

Louisville Public Media seeks a part-time Office Manager to support our team and help us serve our community.

The Office Manager will perform a range of standard administrative and office functions to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization. Working a part-time schedule of 20 hours per week, they will join a welcoming and inclusive team and a community of members, listeners, readers, volunteers and supporters who help public media thrive in Louisville.

What You’ll Do

  • Fosters an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals 
  • Monitors main phone line and email inbox, and connects to staff accordingly 
  • Monitors the front door, greets visitors, provides information and answers questions, and connects appointments with staff
  • Coordinates incoming and outgoing mail
  • Coordinates the admin duties of the Community Advisory Board (meeting reminders and internal agenda item collection)
  • Serves as the point person on building maintenance needs and helps facilitate repairs
  • Coordinates office supply orders
  • Maintains building first aid kits
  • Other administrative tasks as needed

What We’ll Do

Key Qualifications

  • Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must have excellent customer service and interpersonal skills
  • Must be able to work well in a team environment
  • Must have practical problem-solving skills

Physical Requirements

  • Required to be in the office five days per week
  • Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer
  • Must be able to lift to 15 pounds at times

If this is you, send a resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace.

