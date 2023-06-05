WUOL Host/Producer

Are you on a mission to share your love of modern and traditional classical music with our community? Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring a full-time Host/Producer with an genuine, affable and empathetic presence who will help give listeners context for the classical music we play on WUOL.

This person will be a companion for listeners and discuss the issues that affect us all in this community. We’re looking for someone who is excited about the modern evolution of classical music as well as the traditional cannon. This is a role for someone who’s passionate about amplifying the contributions that traditionally marginalized musicians and composers have made to the genre and celebrating the work those groups are doing today.

In addition to hosting a regular on-air shift for WUOL’s broadcast, the Host/Producer creates content for web and social platforms and participates in live station events. The position reports to WUOL’s Director of Programming.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals .

. Hosting a regular on-air shift, live and/or voice-tracked, for at least 20 hours a week (schedule determined in conjunction with program director), adhering to FCC regulations and station guidelines.

Seeks out music that reflects the station sound and community.

Creates website, social media and additional audio/video content as assigned that is relevant to listeners locally, regionally and worldwide.

Thinks broadly about the station’s sound and role in the community.

What We’ll Do

Pay you a salary, based on skill and experience, of $46,000-$50,000.

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.

Provide you with an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance, and 401(k).

Invite you into a supportive, transparent, experimental, and accountable culture.

We’re looking for an innovative thinker who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Diverse experiences, education, and work histories can foster those kinds of skills. So, if you think you meet most but not all of the requirements below, we still want to hear from you.

Key Qualifications

Experience as a host and/or producer, or other qualifying experience.

Knowledge of classical music.

Must be detail-oriented and self-motivated, and the ability to work on weekly deadlines with minimal supervision.

Must be a clear communicator, with openness to feedback.

Must be able to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours.

Available for occasional local travel.

Must have reliable transportation & reliable internet access when working remotely (hybrid work schedule is available for non-broadcast duties).

Preferred Qualifications

Experience hosting a live radio shift.

Experience with other audio formats and/or digital media.

Working knowledge of Music Master playlist scheduling software, ENCO DAD, and/or other playback and scheduling software/platforms

Is this you? Please send your resume, cover letter, an air-check, and three references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal-opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.