Managing Editor, Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is seeking a Managing Editor to lead our award-winning watchdog team.

At KyCIR, we produce investigative journalism that affects our community and our state. Our mission is to protect society’s most vulnerable citizens, expose wrongdoing in the public and private sectors, increase transparency in government and hold leaders accountable. We dig for truth without fear or favor, and measure our work by its impact and ability to spark public conversation.

If you’re motivated by mission-driven journalism in the public interest, and you have the skills and experience to lead a team with resources to do investigative work, we want to talk to you.

KyCIR is part of Louisville Public Media, a nonprofit that operates three public radio stations, including 89.3 WFPL News, a full-time NPR affiliate with a robust local newsroom. We adhere to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, transparency and disclosure. And we work collaboratively — both within Louisville Public Media and with distribution partners throughout the state.

The Managing Editor will manage a staff of five full-time investigative reporters. Our national award-winning team is sourced and skilled in covering criminal justice, government and politics, youth and family, and a variety of other topics.

We’re looking for an experienced manager who provides clear direction, feedback and inspiration — someone who is excited about working across teams to support daily news, podcast and radio content. The Managing Editor is also the chief advocate for KyCIR and plays a key community role in engaging audiences. This position is based in LPM’s Louisville office and reports directly to the organization’s Vice President of Content.

This job requires strong investigative journalism experience, the ability to lead a team and a willingness to advocate for our work and mission.

What You’ll Do



Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals .

. Oversee investigative journalism and develop strategy for KyCIR, managing the KyCIR reporters and their work for broadcast, digital and podcasts.

Serve as the primary point editor and manager for KyCIR reporters. The managing editor is responsible for working with reporters to identify areas of focus and coverage, helping form short- and long-term story ideas and editing web and radio stories.

Ensure the team’s news coverage is thorough, extensive, thoughtful and accountability-driven on all platforms.

Maintain journalistic and ethical standards established by LPM and the Society of Professional Journalists.

What We’ll Do



Compensate you at a range of $80,000 to $100,000 annually, with regular opportunities for salary review.

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k).

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable.

Offer a flexible, hybrid work environment.

Continue our commitment to equity. Louisville Public Media is working through a multi-year plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in media.

to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in media. Welcome you to an inclusive newsroom that is eager to hear new and different perspectives and is dedicated to self-improvement.

We’re looking for an innovative leader who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Diverse experiences, education and work histories can foster those kinds of skills. Even if you think you meet most but not all of the requirements below, we still want to hear from you.

Key Qualifications



At least 10 years of experience in journalism

Expansive experience producing investigative journalism that’s had an impact

At least three years of experience in an editorial leadership role, including making legal and ethical decisions

A track record managing and motivating dynamic teams

A history of managing complex, multi-platform reporting projects

High-quality clips and descriptions of your role in the work

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Preferred Qualifications



Experience managing collaborative projects with outside outlets

Audio reporting and editing or podcast production experience

Knowledge of the public radio system

Understanding of the systemic inequities unique to Kentucky and a passion for holding the commonwealth’s leadership accountable

Participates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio affiliated groups

If this is you, send a resume and three references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org . Want to learn more about the position? Sign up for an informational interview .

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.