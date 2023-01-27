Louisville Public Media, a dynamic and growing public media company, seeks an experienced, creative and altogether awesome Business Partnership Manager with a passion for public media and helping Kentucky businesses grow.

The Business Partnership Manager is responsible for bringing revenue to LPM by generating sales and developing new business relationships.

Reporting to the Vice President of Business Partnerships, you’ll work with businesses and organizations to connect them with public media audiences through broadcast on 89.3 WFPL, 91.9 WFPK, 90.5 WUOL and the Kentucky Public Radio Network, as well as sponsorship of podcasts, websites, newsletters, and special programs and events.

You’ll exercise creativity, strategic thinking and strong communication skills daily as you present opportunities for businesses and organizations to market their products, services and community initiatives.

What You’ll Do



You'll spend your days meeting with business leaders, entrepreneurs and community connectors, building and strengthening LPM's network as well as your own.

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals .

. Express the unique value that public media offers in a competitive market.

Provide input on development and achievement of revenue goals.

Explore the needs and challenges of existing and potential clients in order to build and maintain relationships.

Create and coordinate clients’ campaign details.

What We’ll Do



Compensate you at a range of $44,000 to $48,000 annual base salary plus high-potential commission and bonus-based earnings.

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.

Provide you with an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k).

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable.

Key Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Proven success in outside sales.

Strong written, electronic, and interpersonal communication skills and ability to build and maintain relationships.

Must be able to work occasional non-standard hours.

Physical Requirements



Must be able to travel locally as needed

Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at time

Is this you? Please send your resume, cover letter and three references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.