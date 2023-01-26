LPM News Program Director & Host

Are you an experienced radio news programmer with a passion for diversifying the sound of public radio? Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring a Program Director and Host to support our thriving radio news operation.

The LPM News Program Director is responsible for every element of LPM’s news on-air presentation, ensuring a high-quality, consistent sound. They lead the decision-making process around which local and national programs best serve the needs of LPM’s audiences and what time to air them. They are responsible for developing strategies to best promote radio news content on LPM airwaves and managing the process to get promotions on the air.

This program director manages a team of hosts and is responsible for leading the execution of on-air local and regional newscasts. They participate in newsroom decision-making and help plan and oversee editorial strategies and production, related to the news broadcast. Also, they help coach LPM News staff on voicing. The position reports to LPM’s Vice President of Content.

Above all, the LPM News Program Director aims to grow listening and deepen loyalty through programming, promotion and presentation.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals .

. Manage the day-to-day operations of news station staff and the overall sound and programming of the station to ensure they reflect LPM’s mission and values.

Analyze listener data and brainstorm strategic ideas to grow listeners and deepen engagement.

Manage all on-air news hosts, providing regular air-checks, feedback and training.

Recruit and develop new talent for the department.

Participate in on-air fundraising and station community engagement activities, including coordinating remote broadcasts.

Operate as a daily host

What We’ll Do

Pay you a salary, based on skill and experience, of $90,000-$105,000.

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.

Provide you with an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k).

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable.

We’re looking for an innovative leader who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Those kinds of skills can be fostered by diverse experiences, and education and work histories. So, if you think you meet most but not all of the requirements below, we still want to hear from you.



Key Qualifications

Minimum of 7 years of radio news experience and impeccable journalistic integrity and editorial judgment.

Expansive public radio programming knowledge, including familiarity with operations, and experience operating a board and hosting.

Proven ability to work in a fast-moving news environment and a willingness to take creative risks.

Ability to train and mentor hosts.

Willingness to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours.

Preferred Qualifications

Programming experience at an NPR member station.

Experience managing direct reports.

Active in professional journalism organizations.

Stays up to date on nonprofit news and advances in storytelling techniques.

Is this you? Please send your resume, cover letter, an air-check and three references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.