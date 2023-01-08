We’re hiring a breaking news reporter to join our thriving local newsroom at Louisville Public Media, our city’s NPR affiliate.

This reporter is responsible for quick-hit daily coverage of breaking and emerging news. Working under the direction of the LPM news editor, their primary responsibility is to deliver daily news coverage that is topical and responsive. They work with other editors and reporters to ensure accurate and relevant daily reporting across all LPM platforms. They cover press conferences, speeches and other events, and they contribute to reporting on other beats when necessary.

This position will work Tuesday through Saturday each week. It also requires occasional non-standard hours.

There’s no shortage of breaking news on this beat, but we’re also looking for a reporter to dive deep into policies that affect our audience and tell the stories of people’s experiences. They should be ready to dig into data and file open records requests or be ready to learn how. LPM is committed to serving and reflecting all of our diverse communities, and this reporter should mirror that commitment.

This beat puts you in the center of a high-energy daily newsroom in a dynamic city with no shortage of news. This you? Apply.

This is a daily beat, meaning this reporter will file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. They’ll collaborate with the LPM News staff and ourKentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation.”

We’re looking for someone who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment.

What You’ll Do



Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals .

. Produce daily and long-form journalism for all LPM platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video, and social media.

Develop and maintain source networks.

Search public records and databases.

Fact-check and understand context.

Have a natural writing and voicing style.

Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them.

Develop skill at live interviewing.

Commit to diversity in coverage and building sources across diverse races, genders and abilities.

What We’ll Do



Pay you a salary of $44,000 - $59,000 based on skill and experience.

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k).

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable.

Key Qualifications



Minimum of one year of professional journalism experience, substantial internship experience or student experiences that demonstrate expertise in daily journalism.

Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment.

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently.

Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy.

Preferred Qualifications



Participates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio.

Stays on top of technology, nonprofit news and storytelling advances.

Public radio experience.

Foreign language skills.

If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org . For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.

