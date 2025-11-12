Ben Sollee says music is a catalyst for sacred belonging

This year, the theme of the 29th annual Festival of Faiths is Sacred Belonging. With programming that will investigate ways to cultivate communities of care, foster solidarity through empathy, and resist cultural systems that sow discourse.

The festival kicks off today, November 12 with an Interfaith Celebration at the Cathedral of the Assumption and will continue through November 15 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Offerings include ticketed speaker sessions, diverse spiritual practices, workshops, entertainment and receptions as well as ticketless interactive art, education, music, and more!

I had the pleasure of sitting down with cellist Ben Sollee who has been involved with the Center for Interfaith Relations for many years as a collaborator and curator. This year, he'll be performing several times throughout the festival, including a performance called Together in Time curated by Sara Callaway of the Louisville Academy of Music. Aligned with this year's mission, the performance will be interactive and will explore how rhythm naturally fosters belonging. Catch this ticketed performance on Friday, November 14 at 3:30pm.

Ben and I discussed the community impact of this year's festival, ways that playing music impacts the brain, and what to expect this year. Ben states that "music is its own kind of faith," and that the "future of music is in public health."

Get tickets and find out more information about the Festival of Faiths at festivaloffaiths.org