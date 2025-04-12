Renee Fleming finds her way to nature after a career singing on the worlds' stages

What more could an artist like Renee Fleming look to achieve? She has sung on every major stage in the world, she's performed for Presidents and royalty and the Super Bowl. She's won Grammys, the National Medal of Arts, written books, consulted for major arts organizations... what else could lie ahead for someone like Fleming?

"Well... more of the same, I hope."

At this moment, "more of the same" involves touring a collaborative project featuring music from her 2023 Grammy Award winning-album with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and an original film created by the National Geographic Society. Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra will be joining her for Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene.

I spoke with Renee Fleming about the impetus for this particular project, her outlook on the future of classical music and more.