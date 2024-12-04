How did Jack and Teddy do?

A day after turkey and dressing, the Louisville Orchestra and Jack Harlow treated the city of Louisville to a collaboration that, I think, everyone knew was going to happen, at some point. Jack Harlow's "No Place Like Home" was a two-night event at Whitney Hall that seemed to be billed as a social event as much as a musical one, from the encouragement on the LO's event page to "dress to impress," to the after party with DJ Samosa. WUOL's Kiana Del and Laura Atkinson each attended one of the nights, and had a few thoughts on this much-hyped collaboration.

In our six-minute conversation, they talked about the hometown pride energy zipping through the audience, who were definitely not sitting down for this show, Jack giving his grandmother a shout-out, and observing an event like this, and an artist like Harlow, through the lens of a Black art form. You can read some of their thoughts below.

Louisville native Jack Harlow’s collaboration with the Louisville Orchestra challenged the idea of what is “appropriate etiquette” in concert halls everywhere. Seeing a rowdy crowd clapping along, shouting, and dancing at an orchestra event lit my heart on fire. However, a few things did fall short for me – there were delicate parts of the arrangement that were washed out and I wanted to hear more of the supporting vocalists sound-wise.



My criticism with Jack Harlow as a brand, or any white person in the hip-hop space, is always to be careful to ensure paying homage doesn’t turn into mimicry. Hip-hop is an art-form from Black culture deserving of the platform it was given in this setting, but there’s no need to “act Black,” or embody what you think hip-hop should be. I also don’t think a Black artist would have had the same reception, and would likely have been judged more harshly for their lyrical content. Pay your respects, but ultimately, be yourself. I hope we continue to challenge “concert etiquette,” I hope I get to see Maestro Teddy Abrams dancing and singing along more often, and it was sweet to catch a glimpse of Jack’s inner child dreams coming true. Overall, I’m grateful for collaborations like this in Louisville music. Kiana Del