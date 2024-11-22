WFPK Song Of The Day: Paul Thorn "Tough Times Don't Last"

“Tough times don't last, tough people do.”

One of our favorite singer-songwriters and good friend Paul Thorn has shared the new song, “Tough Times Don’t Last.” Once again, Paul delivers words of encouragement in these difficult times. It’s the first preview from his forthcoming album, Life Is Just A Vapor, due Feb 21 via Perpetual Obscurity/Thirty Tigers.

“I like for people to be touched by music and get something from it, something that they can take with them throughout the day,” Thorn says. “Every song on this album, there's a message in it of some sort about how to live life.”

Watch the lyric video below.

