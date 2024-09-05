The Music Box Season 7

90.5 WUOL's interactive music education podcast for kids is back! On this season of The Music Box, Kiana and Fiona are going to explore Indian classical music, fix what's "baroque" (get it??), travel through time, learn how to make sound effects and much more.

The first episode of season 7 hits your podcast feed on September 5th. Subscribe and gather the whole family around the speaker, or phone, or computer.

Fiona Palensky, Alex Biscardi, and Kiana Del

The Music Box is made possible by our contributing members, the Norton Foundation, and the Grace Hopkins Ruml Children's Fund.