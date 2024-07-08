© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: MJ Lenderman "She's Leaving You"

By John Timmons
Published July 8, 2024 at 6:34 AM EDT
MJ Lenderman Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “She’s Leaving You”


Ashville, North Carolina singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, MJ Lenderman has shared news of his upcoming album, Manning Fireworks, due out September 6 on Anti-. In addition to his solo career, he is also guitarist for the band Wednesday, and is heavily featured on Tigers Blood, the latest album from Waxahatchee.

The first preview of the new project is the melancholic lead single, “She’s Leaving You.” It tells the tale of a middle-aged man who travels to Las Vegas in the midst of a midlife crisis after being caught cheating:

“You can put your clothes back on/She's leaving you
No time to apologize for the things you do/Go rent a Ferrari
And sing the blues/Believe that Clapton was the second coming”

The accompanying video set at a talent show was directed by Clay Tatum and Whitmer Thomas. Watch below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John Timmons is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
