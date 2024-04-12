WFPK Song of the Day: Kim Richey "Joy Rider"

It’s no secret we’ve been fans of singer/songwriter Kim Richey for nearly 30 years. And we’re not alone. Brandi Carlile has cited Kim’s voice as formative in crafting her own style. High praise. It came as great news to hear that Kim has announced that her new album, Every New Beginning, will be available May 24 via Yep Roc Records.

In addition to her successful solo career, Kim has shared her vocal talent on such great records that include Jason Isbell’s acclaimed Southeastern, Trisha Yearwood’s Everybody Knows, Heartbreaker by Ryan Adams, Reba McEntire’s Starting Over, and Has Been by Capt. Kirk himself William Shatner, among many others.

Her songs have been recorded by the likes of Brooks and Dunn, Patty Loveless, and Mary Chapin Carpenter to name a few. In addition, she has co-written songs with Louisville’s own Tim Krekel.

The new album features 10 tracks, written, or co-written by Richey with a coterie of characters, over the course of several years, and produced by critically lauded multi-instrumentalist and producer Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt).

The second single from the new project is “Joy Rider.” As Kim explains,

“So, there’s this kid in my East Nashville neighborhood that likes to blast around on his mini-bike. Nothing stops him – “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night”. You can add Worldwide Pandemic to the list. He should deliver mail, that kid. My neighbor, the ridiculously talented Aaron Lee Tasjan and I wrote the kid his own theme song. He definitely bought the joy when I needed it.”

Check out the album version and an acoustic performance of “Joy Rider” featuring Aaron Lee Tasjan below.

