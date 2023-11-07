© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Best Albums of 2023 Countdown

Louisville Public Media
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST

What a year for exciting musical moments! Joni Mitchell made a surprise appearance at Newport Folk Fest, Billy Strings put the rock star in bluegrass, and Missy Elliot became the first female hip-hop artist in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 2023 also brought a wealth of great releases, and we want to know what YOU think should be the WFPK Album of the Year!

Cast your vote now, and be entered to win a WFPK swag bag filled with CD box sets from Joni Mitchell and Van Halen, the new Rolling Stones on vinyl, Willie Nelson's greatest hits, and more!

So give us your top five picks, then tune in the week of December 11th as we count down your favorite albums of the year!

https://forms.gle/1FAIpQLSctfBJcqpDSsz8KRvvvwuUG4nFQw9jaupJBe-V5qM36Gt8Lyg


                                    

                                
                                
                            

                         

                        

                        

    


                        
                            

                                
    


                            

                        

                        
                            

                                
                                
                            

                        
                    

                    

                


                
                    
                
            

        


        
    














    

        
Can we count on your support?
    
        
Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you –  for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.