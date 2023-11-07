Best Albums of 2023 Countdown

What a year for exciting musical moments! Joni Mitchell made a surprise appearance at Newport Folk Fest, Billy Strings put the rock star in bluegrass, and Missy Elliot became the first female hip-hop artist in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 2023 also brought a wealth of great releases, and we want to know what YOU think should be the WFPK Album of the Year!

Cast your vote now, and be entered to win a WFPK swag bag filled with CD box sets from Joni Mitchell and Van Halen, the new Rolling Stones on vinyl, Willie Nelson's greatest hits, and more!

So give us your top five picks, then tune in the week of December 11th as we count down your favorite albums of the year!

https://forms.gle/1FAIpQLSctfBJcqpDSsz8KRvvvwuUG4nFQw9jaupJBe-V5qM36Gt8Lyg