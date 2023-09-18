Today's ear X-tacy: The Replacements "Hold My Life"

Today in 1985, The Replacements released their fourth studio album, Tim. It was their first major label release on Sire Records, and was produced by Tommy Erdelyi, better known as Tommy Ramone. It was also the last album made by the original line-up of the band. Guitarist Bob Stinson was kicked out of the band near the end of 1986.

Over the years, fans, critics and even the band have derided the album’s mix. In 2022, engineer Ed Stasium, who had worked previously with the Ramones, was enlisted to produce a new mix of the album from the original multi-track tapes for a deluxe reissue. Spending several months working with the tapes, Stasium created a fuller, more deeply detailed version of the record, which finally captures the band’s raw power.

The new reissue box set ‘Tim: Let It Bleed Edition,’ is set for release September 22. It will also feature a live album recorded at the Cabaret Metro in Chicago in 1986, and 50 previously unheard tracks, including material unearthed from shelved recording sessions that the band had with Big Star's Alex Chilton in 1985. A hardcover book featuring photos from that era in the band's history rounds out the set.

“Hold my life….. because I just might lose it”

"Hold My Life" is the opening track on Tim, and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.