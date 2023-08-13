© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Ian Hunter on rock legends and defining expectations

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published August 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT

Ian Hunter talks about working with an all-star cast, including Taylor Hawkins, Jeff Beck, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Jeff Tweedy, Joe Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton

Ian Hunter joins Kyle Meredith, delving into the intricacies of his latest album, "Defiance Part 1." The Mott The Hoople frontman recounts the unique journey of crafting this album amidst the challenges of the Covid era. With his band unable to gather in the studio, Hunter turned to remote collaborations with prominent artists like Slash and Billy Gibbons, resulting in a guest-heavy masterpiece.

The rock veteran reflects on the role of age and ageism within the music industry, sharing how his experience has shaped his perspective as a seasoned musician. Hunter candidly discusses the evolution of his craft, revealing how he continues to refine his artistry as he grows older. Drawing inspiration from his school days and his relationship with his father, the singer-songwriter provides insights into the themes that underpin his heartfelt compositions.

Hunter opens up about working alongside luminaries such as Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, and Jeff Tweedy, celebrating their creative synergy. With a hint of anticipation, he gives listeners a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming "Defiance Part 2," hinting at the continuation of his collaboration with an array of notable artists.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

