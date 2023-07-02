How to celebrate Fourth of July in Louisville and Southern Indiana

No Fourth of July is complete without at least a couple fireworks shows or concerts. Luckily, there are at least a dozen public events scattered across Louisville and Southern Indiana for this year’s holiday.

Here are a few to celebrate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776:

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

The free festival, sponsored by the Marshall Family Foundation, is returning to Louisville’s Waterfront Park. But this year, the Louisville Orchestra and Waterfront Park will team up to put on a live concert for the first time since 2021.

The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature food trucks, performances and a kids’ area. The fireworks show will take place over the Ohio River at 10 p.m. There will also be a number of road closures in the area leading up to the event, according to Louisville Metro Police.

For those who can't make it to the Tuesday night event, Waterfront Park is also hosting a free family movie night on Monday. The Great Lawn will open at 6:30 p.m., and a free screening of “The Sandlot” begins at 8 p.m., with special introductions from several cast members. The night will conclude with a fireworks display put on by the Louisville Bats.

Crescent Hill Fourth of July Festival

The Crescent Hill neighborhood is holding its annual festival, featuring live performances, a couple of contests, live auction and raffle, artist booths and children’s games. And of course, a fireworks display will sound off at 10 p.m.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and is free to the public.

City of New Albany Shoreline Independence Day Celebration

The annual celebration will take place on Monday this year and opens at 6 p.m. It will be free and include performances by The Crashers and The Boot Scoots, along with food and drink vendors. The fireworks display begins at dark at the Riverfront Amphitheater.



Paristown Fourth of July

The Crashers play at the event at 6:30 p.m. and doors will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The festival will also feature the first-ever Kentuckiana Donut Hole Eating Championship.

Following the concert, a fireworks display will start at 9:45 p.m. The event will be ticketed, with advance tickets starting at $12. However, the Brent Street Artisan Market, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will be free to peruse.

Riverview Independence Festival

This Saturday festival begins at 5:00 p.m. with a full live music lineup. It ends after a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. The expanded Riverview Park Splash Pad will also be open throughout the day.

The event is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.



Prospect's July 4th Community Celebration

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the annual parade for Prospect's July 4th Community Celebration, which begins at the intersection of Westover Drive and Westover Court, kicks off. The Sons and Daughter of the American Revolution will be the parade’s official color guard.

The parade ends in a celebration at Cowley Park with live music, food trucks and various kids’ games. When dusk falls at roughly 9:40 p.m., the Fireworks Extravaganza will commence.



Jeffersonville Celebrating Freedom Parade and Ceremony

Beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Celebrating Freedom Parade will march along four blocks of Spring Street in historic downtown Jeffersonville, followed by a celebration in Warder Park.



Town of Clarksville Independence Day Concert

The Town of Clarksville is holding a free concert of patriotic music from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church.



Belle of Louisville Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

The historic Belle of Louisville is hosting a two-hour cruise to watch fireworks light up the Ohio River on Monday and Tuesday night, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $44.99 for adults.



Independence Day Celebration: Summer on the Farm

Locust Grove is celebrating Independence Day this year with readings of the Declaration of Independence and excerpts from Frederick Douglass' "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" speech. Walkthroughs of the historic house and actor portrayals will also be available throughout the day. People are encouraged to bring picnic lunches, and food trucks will be on-site. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.