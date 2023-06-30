The Internet, Alice Coltrane, shy!!! & more! This week on In the Pocket

What can you expect to hear this week on In the Pocket?

Celebrating the 8th Anniversary of The Internet's Ego Death

The Internet's Ego Death (2015)

June 26th marked 8 years since the 2015 release of Ego Death by the R&B group, The Internet. This album featured many acclaimed singles like “Special Affair'', “Palace/Curse” and “Girl”, and was also nominated at the 2016 Grammy Awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Since its release, the group has not only expanded their sound through their Junior album, Hive Mind, but over the years, we received popular solo projects from individual group members Syd, Steve Lacy, and Matt Martians.

Ego Death was the propeller of recognition that put this group on the map, and this week Lady Dee highlights and celebrates why she believes this album is so special!

Dive into Louisville's Local Hip Hop Scene with shy!!!

google shy!!! (bass)ment vol 1. (2021)

Hear tracks from the 2021 release of (bass)ment vol 1, by local producer, and DJ, shy!!! This young producer has been the key sound, and glue for the local Hip Hop scene in the city of Louisville, working with artists like Hendo Houdini, Dave Will Chris, Nise the Nymph and producing for Jack Harlow’s newest album, Jackman. Explore more this Saturday!

The Theme is Sun, Sunshine and Summer: For this month's segment of The Dig

google Alice Coltrane's Cosmic Music (1968)

Every 1st Saturday of the month, during the last hour (11 pm - midnight) Lady Dee was spin a collection of vinyl and/or theme tracks for The Dig. The Dig is an homage to crate digging: the act of finding records to listen in community, sample and share. This month's theme is saluting the Summer Solstice. Enjoy tracks in the theme of sun, sunshine, and summer.

Tune in this Saturday from 10 - midnight for In the Pocket with Lady Dee!