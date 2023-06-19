Juneteenth listen hear! Song of the Day: Durand Jones "See It Through"

He had the honor of headlining our first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday this year! Durand Jones (of Durand Jones and The Indications) also released his deeply personal debut solo album, Wait Til I Get Over. Much of the new project is centered on examining his Southern and Black roots and relationship to his hometown of Hillaryville, Louisiana, a town first established as a form of reparations to previously enslaved Black Americans.

His latest single from the album, “See It Through,” addresses getting through adversity with self-esteem, optimism, determination and perseverance.