© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Juneteenth listen hear! Song of the Day: Durand Jones "See It Through"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Rahim Fortune
/
Dead Oceans

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

He had the honor of headlining our first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday this year! Durand Jones (of Durand Jones and The Indications) also released his deeply personal debut solo album, Wait Til I Get Over. Much of the new project is centered on examining his Southern and Black roots and relationship to his hometown of Hillaryville, Louisiana, a town first established as a form of reparations to previously enslaved Black Americans.

His latest single from the album, “See It Through,” addresses getting through adversity with self-esteem, optimism, determination and perseverance.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.