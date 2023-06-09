listen hear! Song of the Day: PJ Harvey "I Inside the Old I Dying"

PJ Harvey has shared "I Inside the Old I Dying," a new song from her upcoming studio album I Inside the Old Year Dying. It’s the second preview from the new project following “A Child’s Question, August.” The album will be released July 7th via Partisan Records.

“This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio,” Harvey said about the track. “Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John [Parish] reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern. As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it. The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for.”

She added, “In the lyric, everyone is waiting for the savior to reappear – everyone and everything anticipates the arrival of this figure of love and transformation. There is a sense of sexual longing and awakening and of moving from one realm into another – from child to adult, from life to death and the eternal.”

The animated black-and-white video was directed by Cristóbal León & Joaquín Cociña who describe the visual as “a short story about love, death, and resurrection.”