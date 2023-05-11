Reflecting on silence with composer Christopher Cerrone and baritone Dashon Burton

Baritone Dashon Burton and composer Christopher Cerrone are featured on the final concert of the Louisville Orchestra’s 2022/2023 season: From Silence to Splendor, with music by Anton Bruckner and Chris Cerrone. In this conversation, Dashon and Chris talk about the notion of silence post-Pandemic, on the unique process of working with singers, and on the excitement of the world premiere of Cerrone’s The Year of Silence.

