Music

IT'S ALIVE: The Beatles "Get Back" (London, 1969)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The Beatles shared their twelfth and final studio album Let It Be on this day in 1970. The rock icons had officially and publicly called it quits about a month before the release. Throughout the making of the album, it was clear that the breakup of the band was imminent, and George Harrison even temporarily left the group in the midst of the process.

Harrison agreed to return if the band returned to their own Apple Studio to complete the album. That reunion led to a single rooftop concert that has become a highlight of Beatles history. This video finds them there performing "Get Back," which was originally intended to be the album's title track.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
