News

This week 'In Conversation': It's Kentucky Derby time, 2023

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT
Derby-06569

Betting advice for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks, and a new poem that responds to a controversial state song.

If you live in Kentucky during the first week of May, you know what time it is.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we’ll look at who’s hot and who’s not in this year's Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby. Ed DeRosa, Vice President of Content at Horse Racing Nation, and Kellie Reilly, who writes for Churchill Downs, Inc. will help us make sense of our racing programs and figure out where the smart money is this weekend.

"there are times when it is ok to weep"

And we’ll talk with Louisville author and poet Hannah Drake about her poem “Home,” which was commissioned by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World as a response to the controversial state song “My Old Kentucky Home.”

Will you stick with the favorite or take a chance on the long shot? Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your Derby questions and predictions.

News In Conversation
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
