listen hear! Song of the Day: Rainbow Kitten Surprise "Drop Stop Roll"

Nashville-based quintet Rainbow Kitten Surprise have shared their mesmerizing new single, “Drop Stop Roll.” It’s their first new music release of the year and they promise more surprises are on the way as they embark on an extensive tour later this year.

Renowned for highly energetic and unforgettable live performances, the band defies genre categorization. Evoking the collective's creative magic once more, "Drop Stop Roll" - a fan favorite that the band has been playing live for the past year - glides along on a glassy clean guitar melody and steady beat on the way towards an instantly chantable chorus. It unfurls with a hypnotic harmony uplifted by psychedelic flourishes and ponderous lyrical poetry, creating a mesmerizing sonic experience.