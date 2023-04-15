© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Daisy Jones & The Six's Scott Neustadter on the drama, music, & possibility of a 2nd season

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
Scott-Neustadter-kmw.jpeg

The screenwriter also talks about having Kim Gordon as a consultant and if the cast will tour

Scott Neustadter sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Daisy Jones & The Six, the miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book and starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone. The screenwriter/producer tells us how the series began with a book to being produced by Reese Withspoon’s Sunshine Productions, the difficulty and care of making a true representation of being in a band, finding the cast, and having Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon as a consultant. Neustadter goes on to discuss bringing the songs to life with Blake Mills, Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith among several other songwriters, the chances of this cast being able to tour the album, and the possibility of a second season.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
